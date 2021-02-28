Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.21. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

