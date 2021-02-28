Fleetwood Limited (FWD.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:FWD)

Fleetwood Limited (FWD.AX) (ASX:FWD) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
About Fleetwood Limited (FWD.AX)
Fleetwood Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of manufactured modular accommodation in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Accommodation Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; and manufacture and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories, as well as the provision of associated services.
