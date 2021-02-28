Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.88. 164,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 333,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

