Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,748,526 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 541,917 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $353,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $82,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $17,505,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 18.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 965,117 shares of company stock worth $36,712,984. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

