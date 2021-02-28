ForTube (FOR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.90 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One ForTube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00698431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00029706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00037975 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home.

