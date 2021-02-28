Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $16.11. Fossil Group shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 838,091 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 212,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 190,785 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 175,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.