Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $210,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $16,654,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,767,947 shares of company stock valued at $100,977,149. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $61.72 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

