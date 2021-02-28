Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,282,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

