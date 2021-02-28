Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,904,000.

FOXF stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.15. 419,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

