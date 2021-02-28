Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Raised to $138.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of FOXF opened at $127.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

