Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE FMS opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at $184,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

