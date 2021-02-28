Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.28 ($54.45).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €35.44 ($41.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.48. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

