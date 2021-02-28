FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Raised to $70.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of FSBW opened at $60.63 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

