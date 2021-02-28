FunFair (FUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165.51 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FunFair has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $165.51 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00053121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00707894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00026436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00038192 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

