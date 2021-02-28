Fuse Network (FUSE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.73 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00473289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00074072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00078570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00471887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00193779 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.