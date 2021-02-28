Fusion Market Capitalization Reaches $34.16 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and $9.12 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.58 or 1.00437312 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,862,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,292,914 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.