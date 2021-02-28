FY2021 Earnings Estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

