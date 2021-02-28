FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Reduced by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) alerts:

BTO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.22.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.