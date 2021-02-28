FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Boosted by Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $27.82 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

