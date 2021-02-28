FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Cut by Raymond James

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$52.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$763.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$13.23 and a 12 month high of C$66.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$30.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

