FY2022 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNP. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE VNP opened at C$4.73 on Friday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of C$386.21 million and a P/E ratio of 175.19.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

