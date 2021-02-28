G Michael Sievert Sells 40,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $119.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $5,351,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

