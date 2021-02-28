Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.06. 1,339,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.00. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

