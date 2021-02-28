Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 669 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $6.01 on Friday, reaching $245.18. 4,422,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.31.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,544 shares of company stock worth $124,194,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

