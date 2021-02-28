Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 115,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 854,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,946,000 after purchasing an additional 169,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. 3,004,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,406. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

