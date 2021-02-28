GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get GB Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $12.20 on Thursday. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.