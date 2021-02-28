Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO John C. Wobensmith Sells 14,164 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GNK stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

