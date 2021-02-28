Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,207,301 shares of company stock valued at $67,669,879 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.