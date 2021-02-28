Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.75. Generac posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

Shares of GNRC traded up $13.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.01. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.