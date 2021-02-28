General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) Short Interest Update

General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the January 28th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMOLQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.51. General Moly has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

