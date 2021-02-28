Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 640,400 shares, an increase of 3,689.3% from the January 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GNFT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $194.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

