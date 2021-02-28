Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price lifted by Truist from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of GMAB opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

