Gerard Brophy Sells 3,059 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12.

AVTR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

