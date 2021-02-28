Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 874 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

