Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $93.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

