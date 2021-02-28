Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $225,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.68.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.44 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

