Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases New Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 7,705,193 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,378,000. GEM Realty Capital bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,512,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,436,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Colony Capital by 1,018.6% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,908,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNY stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

