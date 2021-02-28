Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 6,759 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Shares of UBER opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

