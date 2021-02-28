Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $33.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

