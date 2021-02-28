Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Mimecast comprises approximately 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Mimecast worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 747.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.67, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,665,100. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.