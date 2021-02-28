Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 11,100 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up approximately 5.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Verint Systems worth $47,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 271.6% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,579,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $11,046,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 205.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.