Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 28,700 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 684,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of OR stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.