Global Strategic Management Inc. Acquires 6,825 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 2.9% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE AEM opened at $55.87 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.