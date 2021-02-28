Global Strategic Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Global Strategic Management Inc. lowered its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,430 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 0.7% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 81,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 195,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $441,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

