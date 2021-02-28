GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

GDDY stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $111,067.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,855.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,379 shares of company stock worth $9,005,317 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 646.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,628,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

