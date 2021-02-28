Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Announces Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

Gray Television stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

