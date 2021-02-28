Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,572 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMC. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

