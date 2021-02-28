Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Ameresco by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,296 shares in the company, valued at $116,109,065.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701,010 shares of company stock valued at $38,509,411. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

