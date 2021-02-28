Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,262 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average is $185.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.