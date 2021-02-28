Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$32.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$18.88 and a 12-month high of C$32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

GWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director James Mahase Singh acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$627,338.25.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

